BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Bladensburg Police Department said it was working with the Prince George’s County Police Department after officers found a man shot to death inside a car Tuesday night.

Police said Bladensburg officers were patrolling in the 4500 block of Alternate Route 1 when they saw a suspicious car. They went up to it and found the man who’d been shot inside of the car.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened can call (301) 516-2505. People also have the option to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0034904.