DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that two people, including a child, were shot inside a District Heights home on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Tanow Pl. around 9:35 p.m.

They found the two victims in a home. They said that the victims were a male and a juvenile girl.

Both of the victims were in critical condition.

Police were still on the scene Wednesday night.