PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) said a man has died and a child was injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash.

At about 8:50 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the area of Woodyard Road and Sherwood Drive for a collision.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had died and a child in an ATV who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the man who died as 41-year-old Michael Kelly of Upper Marlboro.

PGPD said a motorcycle and the ATV that Kelly was on with the child crashed into each other and caused the ATV to lose control.

Police are trying to identify the driver of the motorcycle involved in the collision who left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.