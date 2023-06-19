PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it is investigating after a man in a wheelchair died in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police said that around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of University Boulevard and Riggs Road in Hyattsville for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Early investigation revealed that an unidentified driver struck the man, who is in a wheelchair, on the road. The man died at the scene.

Police said the driver left in a car described as a silver Volkswagen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.