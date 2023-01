GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that injured one man in Greenbelt on Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane around 6:17 p.m.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, had been shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not give more details on the victim’s state or injuries.

Officers were still looking for the suspect, who they said was wearing all black.