PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) is investigating a homicide that happened in the town of Capitol Heights on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Gladstone Way at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. There, they found a man in the road suffering from trauma. He died later at the hospital.

The victim was identified as Michael Fernando Davis, 52, of Capitol Heights.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was still investigating his cause of death as of Monday night.

Preliminarily, the investigation showed that Davis suffered fatal injuries while his car was being stolen. The suspect crashed Davis’ car after stealing it and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (301) 516-2512.