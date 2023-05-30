SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were looking for the person or people who killed a man whose body officers found in an apartment the night of Friday, May 26.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 4400 block of Telfair Blvd. around 10:05 p.m. Bennie Maye Jr., 23, of Hyattsville was dead inside of an apartment. Officers said it was clear Maye had experienced some sort of trauma.

As of May 30, police said they were waiting for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Detectives said they did not think the killing was a random crime.

The police department asked anyone within information about Maye’s death to call (301) 516-2512. People also can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the P3 Tips app, and refer to Case Number 23-0031189.