PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was killed in a Prince George’s County apartment building on Monday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers responded to the 8100 block of Tahona Drive after getting reports that a man was unresponsive.

They found the man inside an apartment building and said that he had trauma. He died there.

PGPD said that investigators declared this a homicide several hours later. Anyone with any information should call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.