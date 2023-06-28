PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating after a man was killed in Accokeek, Md. on June 27.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to a call that occurred around 8 p.m. to the 500 block of Farmington Road W. They found 35-year-old Reginald Harris outside and said he was “suffering from trauma.”

Harris, who was from Clinton, Md., died at the scene. PGPD said they were waiting for an autopsy to confirm how he died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (301) 516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.