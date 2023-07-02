PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man has killed a woman and two dogs and got involved in a gunfight with a police officer.

Police said that at about 12:10 p.m., they responded to Addison Road and Rolling Ridge Drive for a carjacking.

Early investigation suggests the suspect carjacked one of the victims and fled to the 8400 block of Central Avenue.

The suspect then attempted to carjack another victim. She then tried to flee the scene when the suspect shot and killed her.

The suspect then carjacked another person in the same area and drove off. Inside the car were three dogs, and the suspect shot and killed two of the dogs that were inside the car.

Police then pursued the suspected vehicle into D.C.

The pursuit ended at 52nd and Sheriff Road. The suspect then tried to carjack another car, but then a Capitol Heights police officer “engaged” in a gunfight with the suspect.

Neither the officer nor the suspect was shot, and no one else was hurt on the scene.

The suspect is in custody.