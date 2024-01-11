PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of posing as a taxi cab customer, then robbing drivers who arrived to pick him up.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that Francisco Chevez-Ramirez, 24, of Hyattsville, Md. faces charges related to six robberies that took place between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10. Investigators said the incidents took place in the Edmonton area and areas in the unincorporated parts of Hyattsville.

PGPD said in each case, Chevez-Ramirez called for a cab and once he got into it he pulled out a weapon and robbed the driver. In one incident, Chevez-Ramirez supposedly force the driver to go to an ATM to take out additional money.

Police said the investigation led them to Chevez-Ramirez. They secured an arrest warrant for him and a search warrant for his home, which they searched on Jan. 10. They took Chevez-Ramirez into custody and said he had a replica gun, identical to the one taxi drivers said was used in the robberies. Police said they found additional evidence and that Chevez-Ramirez admitted he was involved in all the incidents.

A replica gun that police said they recovered from a man accused of robbing several taxi drivers in Prince George’s County, Md. (Prince George’s County Police Department)

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Chevez-Ramirez faces a number of charges and that other people may have had similar encounters with him. It asked anyone who may be among those people, or anyone with information related to the investigation, to call investigators at (301) 699-2601.

People with information also have the option of contacting Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-888-411-TIPS (8477), by going online, or by using the P3 Tips app. The case number is 24-0000719.