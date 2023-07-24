GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Leesburg man pleaded guilty on July 24 to federal charges for a commercial robbery conspiracy and for committing an armed robbery of a Prince George’s County post office.

According to the plea agreement, on October 19, 2017, Juan Ramon Ramirez Delgado, 40, and his co-conspirators entered a U.S. Post Office in Brandywine. They wore masks, pointed firearms at the employees and demanded money.

They stole cash, a computer tower and other miscellaneous items, then ran to a getaway vehicle parked nearby. Another conspirator drove them away.

If the Court accepts his plea, Ramirez Delgado will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and will be required to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.