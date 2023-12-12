PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was sentenced to decades in prison on Friday for his involvement in a neighborhood gang rival shooting.

A rivalry between the 28th St. and 23rd St. crews in Temple Hill led Amos Reffell and three others to open fire on two people as they were getting out of an Uber on June 2, 2022, in the 3400 block of Brinkley Rd.

The shooters used AR-15 assault rifles, a handgun and other weapons in the attack before fleeing down St. Barnabas Rd. in a Dodge Charger. The vehicle crashed at the intersection of St. Barnabas and Stamp Rd., so the suspects fled on foot.

Officers, however, were able to apprehend Reffell. The investigation to locate the other suspects continues.

The shooting victim and several other victims from vehicles struck by Reffell during the crash were taken to the hospital.

Reffell was sentenced to 55 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree assault, along with several other related charges.