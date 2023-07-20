UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Maryland professional boxer killed in a road rage incident two years ago is finally able to heal. On Thursday, his killer was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Danny Kelly Jr. was a father of 3, a fiancée, son, cousin, and a beast when it came to the professional boxing world.

His family said Thursday’s sentencing doesn’t bring him back, but it’s still a victory.

“We can’t bring him back, so there will never be a closure but as far as knowing that we got someone off the streets, you know, in danger to the community that’s closure for us,” said Kelly’s cousin Andrea West.

The 30-year-old professional boxer was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in 2021. Kelly was driving with his fiancée and three children on St. Barnabas Rd. in Temple Hills, when Markell Lewis — who was 25 at the time — opened fire, killing him.

“It wasn’t just the father, or friend or son, but he was the active member of the community as well. That gentleman took that from everybody, not just us,” said Kelly’s cousin Alexia Booze.

“No words to describe… especially with children. They didn’t just have to go through that, they had to see that. They have to remember that every day, not just on Christmas Eve,” Booze continued.

In court on Thursday, a judge sentenced Lewis to 80 years behind bars for second-degree murder as well as several first-degree assault and gun-related charges.

Prosecutors asked for 170 years. The guidelines for these charges are between 20-35 years.

“The judge in her sentence was well above the statutory guidelines. That’s because she recognized the heinousness of the act that occurred on that day,” said Aisha Braveboy, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

“This a big one for the community, the boxing community nationwide, home. We happy that you know he’s guilty. … We’re going to celebrate, justice was served,” said West.