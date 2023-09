HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department closed down America Blvd. in University Town Center on Thursday after a shooting.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Police said that a man shot an 18-year-old in the abdomen after an “altercation.”

Police said two suspects ran away on foot.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition was not known as of Wednesday night.

Police asked anyone with information to call (301) 985-5060.