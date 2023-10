PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man was shot and killed in Oxon Hill Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway at about 5:40 p.m. Inside an apartment building, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead there.

Police are still working to establish suspects and a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.