PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said they are investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton Friday.

Police said that at about 4:15 p.m., they responded to the 8700 block of Mike Shapiro Drive for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Rasharrd Pryor of Temple Hills. Police said they are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.