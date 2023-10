PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said a man was shot and killed in Chillum Sunday evening.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Redtop Rd. where they found a man on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 1-866-411-TIPS.