PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting and car crash at about 11:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sheriff Rd. There, they found a man in the crashed car who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

He was identified as 18-year-old Olamide Olakanye of Upper Marlboro.

Police said Olakanye was shot in the 1200 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive and drove away, crashing into a wooded area on Sheriff Road.

Prince George’s County police are still working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (301) 526-2512.