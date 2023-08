police car lights at night in city with selective focus and boke blur.

PRINCE GEORGE’ COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police said that at about 2:30 a.m., they were dispatched to the 9800 block of Piscataway Road for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

Police don’t believe this was a random crime.