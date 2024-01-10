PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it received a call about a shooting in the 2800 block of Berrywood Ln. in Springdale around 12:30 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot. He died there.

Detectives said they don’t believe the shooting was random crime. They asked anyone who has information about what happened to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).