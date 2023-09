PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said that a man was shot and killed in Bladensburg Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene in the 5400 block of Newton St. at about 7:25 p.m. and found a man who had been shot and killed on the sidewalk.

Preliminarily, there is no suspect or vehicle information available.

This is an ongoing investigation.