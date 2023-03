CHEVERLY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man was shot and killed in a parking lot outside of a Cheverly apartment complex on Thursday evening.

Cheverly Police and Prince George’s County Police responded to the 6400 block of Landover Rd. and found a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

He died on the scene.

Police were still investigating this shooting. They asked that any witnesses or anyone who may have any information reach out to them.