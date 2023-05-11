PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man died after a shooting in a Prince George’s County community center’s parking lot on Thursday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that they were called to the 2300 block of Ritchie Rd. around 6:35 p.m. for a shooting.

They found a man in a parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Several children were in the center when the shooting happened. Many parents had to wait a while for their kids to be let out.

There was still a heavy police presence at the center around 10 p.m.