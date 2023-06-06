COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland (UMD) and Prince George’s County Police Departments are investigating a shooting that took place near the UMD campus Monday night.

Police said in a tweet that an off-campus shooting had taken place in the 8100 block of Baltimore Avenue. They later confirmed to DC News Now that the shooting place at around 11:30 p.m. on June 5.

Police canvased the scene but were unable to locate the victim at first. He was later located at a nearby hospital suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

UMD Police warned the public to avoid the area while they searched for the shooter. The shooter was described as a male wearing a green jacket, he was last seen heading towards the Lakeland neighborhood.