PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot outside of Jasper’s Restaurant in Prince George’s County on Sunday night.

Police said they received a call about the shooting in the 9400 block of Lottsford Rd. in Largo at about 7:30 p.m. The man was privately taken to a hospital for treatment by the time officers arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department said the man was alive and in stable condition.