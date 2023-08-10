GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot while pumping gas during an attempted carjacking early Thursday morning.

Witnesses say the man was pumping gas at an Exxon Gas station located at 7619 Greenbelt Rd. around 3:35 a.m. when two men approached him and shot him. A third suspect stayed in a car.

The Greenbelt Police Department said a struggle broke out between the victim and the two men before they shot him in the head and neck area with a rifle. The suspects got away in a black sedan and drove down Hanover Parkway.

The victim was taken to Capital Regional Medical Center with suspected life-threatening injuries. In a follow-up post just after 7:45 a.m., Greenbelt police said that the victim’s condition was now stable.