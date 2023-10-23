COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) is investigating a fatal domestic-related stabbing that happened Sunday night in College Park.

PGCPD arrived at a home in the 3400 block of Metzerott Road at about 8:40 p.m. In the house, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 45-year-old Asinia Stewart.

Investigators said family members were responsible for the incident, but they have not yet determined the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. Investigators are working with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether to charge any of the family members involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (301) 516-2512.