UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department charged 41-year-old Harun Jackson of Upper Marlboro for killing his brother.

Officers responded to a home in the 4700 block of Captain Bayne Court at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Inside, they found 48-year-old David Grant of Upper Marlboro suffering from stab wounds.

He died there.

The preliminary investigation showed that Jackson stabbed his brother during a dispute.

He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges. He is in the Department of Corrections’s custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (301) 516-2512.