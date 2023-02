GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Greenbelt Police were investigating a shooting on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Cherrywood Lane around 7:50 p.m. They said that a man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police were still searching for three suspects as of 9 p.m. They said that this seemed to be an isolated shooting.