Police said Filomena Vasquez, 56, was in her kitchen, reading the Bible, when Sammie Warren, 27, shot her because of a dispute about a used car her son sold him.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a man convicted of murdering a woman whose son sold the man a used car will spend 50 years in prison.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the sentence for Sammie Warren, 27, came down Friday, nearly two months after a jury found Warren guilty of killing Filomena Vasquez, 56.

Police received a report about a shooting at a home on Vanum Street in Hyattsville on Jan. 1, 2020. When officers arrived, they found Vasquez shot. She died there.

Investigators said Vasquez was reading the Bible in her kitchen, getting ready to listen to a sermon on the radio, when Warren killed her. They said Warren bought a car from Vasquez’s son a week before the shooting. He was trying to get his money back after the car stopped working within 12 hours of buying the car. Police said when Vasquez’s son refused to refund the money, Warren started making threats.

Warren faced up to 65 years in prison, which the judge gave him before suspending 15 of those years.