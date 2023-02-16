WALDORF, Md. (DC News Now) — A call about a boy being attacked and robbed at a movie theatre ended with a man being arrested for attempted carjacking after he tried to get into a van driven by an on-duty police detective.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said it received a call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after boy who was in the lobby of the Regal Majestic, located in the 900 block of Ellsworth Dr., was approached by a man who punched him in the face and robbed him. A second man came up, and together, the men punched the boy several times. Then, they left the theatre.

Investigators believed both men, later identified as Marc Anthony Dacenay Jr., 21, Marquie Antonio Dacenay, 20, got on a Ride-On Flash bus heading northbound on Colesville Road. Police located the Ride-On bus at Colesville Road and University Boulevard. While they were in the area, police also found two people who matched the descriptions of the men involved in the incident at the movie theatre. They tried to stop the men, and the men ran away.

During the chase, one of the men, Marc Dacenay, dropped a gun. Officers caught him. Police said Marquie Dacenay tried to steal a car that was being driven on Colesville Road, but after he couldn’t get into the car by pulling on the passenger door handle, he tried to get into a van that was behind the car. A Montgomery County police detective who was driving the van took Marquie into custody. Police said he had a 9mm ghost gun (a gun without a serial number) on him.

As of Thursday, detectives still were trying to determine if the Dacenays were responsible for the robbery at the Regal Majestic.

The police department said the charges against Marquie Dacenay are Attempted Carjacking, Attempted Theft Under $25,000, Second Degree Assault, and Possession of a Handgun. Marc Dacenay Jr. faces a charge of Possession of a Handgun.