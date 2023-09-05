PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Michael Kevin Burch, who was charged with shooting and killing his wife and son at their Fort Washington home, appeared in court on Tuesday for his bond hearing.

Prosecutors asked that Burch, 62, receive “private home detention” with an ankle monitor, saying that his mental health deteriorated while being locked up.

Several family members came to the hearing to support him.

One of his sons described him as “the most loving person, he will give you the shirt off his back.” He defended Burch, saying that sometimes people fall into “hard places.”

On Aug. 31, Burch had barricaded himself, his wife and his son at their home in Fort Washington. After over five hours of the barricade, officers were able to enter the home after negotiations.

The investigation revealed he shot and killed his wife, Rori Burch, and his 25-year-old son, Michael Burch Jr. He also shot his neighbor after the neighbor knocked on the home’s front door.

On Sept. 5, the judge ruled he would be held without bond and encouraged Burch to keep in contact with his family during this difficult time.