LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Police identified the man who was shot and killed at King Shopping Center in Landover a day after the shooting took place.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. around 1:10 p.m. on Monday.

They found 40-year-old Rashik Jones of Landover outside, who had been shot.

Responders took Jones to the hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

Police were still investigating the shooting on Tuesday. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-516-2512.