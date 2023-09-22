OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County community is mourning the loss of an Oxon Hill bakery owner “Desserts by Gerard.” For the past 33 years, one man’s sweet treats put smiles on the faces of many.

Gerard Huet’s family and customers were saddened by his sudden loss.

“He was a very down-to-earth, good-hearted — good, good man,” said his wife, Katie Huet.

Huet was a husband and father — and grandfather to a 7-month-old grandson.

He was also the man behind a staple in the Oxon Hill Community, serving the long line of customers awaiting delicious cakes and desserts for the past 33 years.

“He was so in love with what he was doing that you could see it, and people came for that,” said Katie Huet.

Gerard and Katie Huet met in France while she was looking for a job as a pastry chef. They eventually fell in love, and later settled down and opened the business together in Oxon Hill.

“We just figured we were supposed to be here, and people deserve good food over here, too, and that’s exactly what Gerard said. We were part of the community and we wanted to serve this community, so that’s what we do,” she said.

“He was totally committed to us and totally committed to the community and totally committed to his employees,” she continued.

Gerard passed away from complications as he was recovering from open-heart surgery. A post on their website and in front of the store’s door said:

He had several procedures to try to stop the bleeding. The doctors tried everything in their power to save Gerard. Thank you for allowing us to serve you for 33 years, we will always remember these years fondly. Our families are hurting and grieving with you all. Gerard will be a huge loss to us and the community. We will provide updates as to the future of the business as they are available.

Gerard’s son Christian Huet says he was waiting for his dad to gain more energy during his recovery before visiting him, but sadly that moment was taken from him too quickly.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to [be for] such for a long time,” he said. “He was so kind and generous and you know, had such a giving heart to anyone.”

Now flowers, letters and balloons sit outside the closed bakery reminding people of the impact and unique touch Gerard had on so many.

“I saw the impact growing up, but like, I think it really takes on a new meeting at a time like this. I’m really sorry for everyone that doesn’t get this anymore,” said Christian.

A memorial will be held on Oct. 6 at Kalas Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The family is accepting donations for their employees.