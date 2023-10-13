PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said he filed a lawsuit against a private high school principal in Prince George’s County, claiming that the principal filed a false claim for COVID aid.

During the pandemic, Maryland made funds available to schools to help with COVID-related expenses such as cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), and improving ventilation systems.

The AG’s office said that Gamaliel Onyemaobi-Prince lied about the size of Metropolitan Washington High School, the amount of its needs, and forged receipts necessary to back the fraudulent application. The school allegedly operates out of a residential address.

The Maryland State Department of Education noticed discrepancies in the application and denied it.

“Maryland children faced unprecedented upheaval during the COVID pandemic and falsifying an application to wrongfully receive funds intended to alleviate some of that turmoil is inexcusable,” said Brown.

The Maryland False Claims Act prohibits the submission of false claims for government payment. The fine for doing so is up to $10,00 per instance and up to three times the amount in damages.