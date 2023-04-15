OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Department of Education shut down The Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning where an employee was accused of recording herself abusing children.

Parents were left scrambling to find care for their kids after this news.

“We work, so to be given what not 24 hours to tell you that you need to find childcare elsewhere. Reliable and trustworthy childcare is frustrating,” said Sabrina Dixon.

Dixon said she was outraged when she was given a letter after picking up her children on Thursday. The letter, which came from the Office of Child Care, said that the daycare was placed on an “emergency suspension” immediately.

The OCC based its emergency suspension action on non-compliances by The Children’s Centre Inc. child care center. Letter from the Office of Child Care

“Parents might not be able to work, parents might have to stay home. … In this day and age, it’s hard. So you need reliable childcare, and this was reliable childcare for us,” said Dixon.

Prosecutors said that 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell, a former employee at the daycare center, recorded herself physically abusing two students. She was arrested and held without bond.

“I am heartbroken what happened to… the babies. [There] is no excuse for what happened to the babies at all. Under no circumstances does a child in daycare, out of daycare deserve to be abused,” said Dixon.

Dixon said the employee’s action should not represent the daycare.

“I’m heartbroken about what’s happening to the center because I don’t feel like it’s a reflection of who the center is. This one individual is [not] a reflection of who they are and what they do,” she said.

Dixon said she’s sad that she is forced to leave a daycare she trusts and loves.

“I’ve been searching and I have not found anything that is frustrating. I do want people to know that this is a safe space and I think that they need to open back Monday morning,” she said.