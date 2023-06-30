CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — With less than 24 hours left before recreational marijuana use becomes legal in Maryland, dispensaries across the state are preparing for large crowds.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m super excited,” said Hope Wiseman, CEO of Mary and Main in Capitol Heights, Md. “I want everybody to consume safely and responsibly but I want everyone to have fun too.”

Starting July 1, Marylanders who are 21 and up can purchase marijuana without a medical card.

Mary and Main is a Black-owned dispensary in Prince George’s County and is one of many locations anticipating the high demand.

“I think everybody has been stocking up on inventory, because no one wants to run out,” she said. “We’re very prepared.”

Wiseman says the process to purchase recreational cannabis will run smoothly with their system.

Whether it’s for recreational use or for medical reasons, guests will have to check in by showing a valid government-issued ID. Security will then allow guests to enter into Mary and Main to shop. Employees, also known as a “budtenders,” will be there to help guests find the best suited cannabis item.



Customers have a variety of options to choose from such as edibles, flowers, pre-rolls and even candles and bath salts. There is a 9% sales tax for recreational purchases and guests will only be able to purchase in low doses.

“In the adult use market, you can only purchase edibles that have 100 milligrams and a pack or 10 mg per item,” Wiseman said. “So if it’s you’re first time, don’t worry a ‘budtender’ will be ready to help you.”

“We pride ourselves in educating the customer on what method and dosage works best for them,” she added. “I always tell people first time users start low, go slow, figure out what works for you.”

At Mary and Main, medical users will be a priority. They will have a separate express line for them to purchase their items, and there is no sales tax on those purchases.

On Saturday, Wiseman says they’ll have food, music, games and more to keep people entertained while they wait in line for the “Mary and Main experience.”