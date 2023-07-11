PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been a little over a week since recreational use of marijuana has become legal in Maryland.

During the first weekend, the state saw more than 10 million dollars in sales, and a percentage of those sales are supposed to be reinvested back into communities. Local dispensaries said they’re looking forward to building up their community.

At Mary and Main Cannabis Dispensary in Capitol Heights, lines are now slowing down since it became legal to purchase marijuana without a medical card on July 1.

“We are ordering probably triple the amount that we used to,” said Nicole Harrison, the marketing director for Mary and Main Cannabis Dispensary. “We thought it would kind of calm down by now, and it has not stopped,” she adds.

The Capitol Heights dispensary offers expungement clinics and plenty of information and resources to help the community.

If you purchase adult-use marijuana, there is a 9% sales tax. 35% of that state tax revenue goes towards the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund for communities harmed by the criminalization of marijuana.

According to the state crime report, back in 2020 more than 10,000 people were arrested for marijuana possession in Maryland. 59% of them were African American.

“We opened our doors in a predominantly African American community. So we’re excited to know that our tax revenue will go back to programming and that kind of thing, for the people right here in our community,” said Harrison.

Working at Mary and Main isn’t Harrison’s only career, she also works hands-on with women who are formerly incarcerated. She assists them with reentry, as they try to adjust to life back home. Harrison says she thinks it’s important to invest and help those who were impacted by the criminalization of marijuana.

“So it’s super important to be able to go back into the community, find those people who are directly impacted, and then do something about it. Here at Mary and Main are super excited about doing that as well,” she said.

Harrison says she also hopes the reinvestment will create more educational programs for people on all levels.

“If we can teach one and reach one then we’re changing the world one person at a time,” she said.

We reached out to the Maryland Cannabis Administration to learn exactly how and when the funding will be distributed, but we did not get a response just yet.