PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) along with the Prince George’s County Health Department are expanding mosquito control services.

This comes after public health concerns over potential mosquito-borne illnesses being reported in the area.

The spraying will take place after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 within a three-mile radius near the following areas:

Pentland Hills Drive and Presidential Golf Drive in Upper Marlboro

Dead end of 57th Avenue near Doris Court, Bladensburg

Dead end of Seneca Drive near Cree Drive, Forest Heights

If inclement weather occurs, then the spraying will be postponed until the next available evening.

The spray will be U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved for use in public health mosquito control programs and does not pose any risks to human health.

While the spraying is happening, MDA recommends avoiding any outdoor activities.

MDA also suggests limiting exposure to mosquito bites by:

Wearing loose-fitting or light-colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito-infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

For more information, please call MDA’s Mosquito Control Program at (410) 841-5870.