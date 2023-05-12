UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County high school is dealing with tragedy again after a Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School senior was shot to death outside an elementary school in Forestville.

This is the third time the Upper Malrboro high school has mourned a loss in just three months.

Friday would have been 18-year-old Kendall Batson’s last day of school before his graduation. Many parents and students are heartbroken about losing another student from the Wise Puma community.

“It was a couple people sad, but we tried to keep our heads held high,” said high school senior Daniel Mayo. “We’re graduating for him, we’re going to keep his name alive definitely,” he continued.

Batson was shot and killed on Thursday outside North Forestville Elementary School, near North Forestville Community Center.

Police say they responded to the scene at 6:35 p.m. where they found Batson suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Batson’s family tells DC News Now it was a carjacking, but police say that’s still under investigation.

Police tell us Batson was involved in another tragedy just months before his own. In early March a car accident took the life of another wise student, Cayliy Haygood. Batson was the driver, they were both on their way to school.

In a letter to parents, the school principal says they are offering counseling services to all students during this troubling time.