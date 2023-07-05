BELTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A Beltsville couple and their child are unable to return home after a fire caused by fireworks destroyed part of their house on July 4th.

Firefighters say the fire originated in an area of the home where they found fireworks not properly disposed.

“My neighbor came over and knocked on the door. Alerting us that his house was on fire. And that helped us to be able to get our pets out safely,” said next door neighbor Jim Teel.

Teel walked outside and noticed his neighbor’s home that is attached to his was engulfed in flames.

“It was very quickly the house became well involved, both the first and second floor and then the flame started to come through the roof in the back of the house,” Teel said.

Prince George’s County Fire Department were dispatched to Twain Court just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they found the roof and side of the home on fire. Investigators determined the fire was accidental, and it started in an area where fireworks were not properly disposed.

“The firefighters from Beltsville fire department and then local surrounding agencies came very quickly did an incredible job along with the other EMS and police officers did a fantastic job of attacking that fire,” Teel said.

Teel and several neighbors said they were happy that everyone made it out the home safely.

“It’s very traumatic thing to to have to watch that happen to your things, your belongings,” he said. “I’m very, very happy that the family was able to get out of the house that no one was injured. We were able to still to as a neighborhood come together and kind of support them.”

Teel’s home was also impacted by the heavy smoke from the fire.

“The smoke is so thick that we’re just not able to comfortably stay in the house,” Teel said. “It’s just kind of irritating to our respiratory systems in our eyes as well.”

On Wednesday, construction workers boarded up the side of the home, the roof and windows.

Prince George’s Fire Department says the fire caused $100,000 in damages. The use of fireworks are illegal in Prince George’s County. It is not clear whether there will be any fines.

One homeowner says they are traumatized and angry about what happened but they’re happy to be alive.