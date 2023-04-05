HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Undocumented immigrants asked Maryland lawmakers to give access to affordable healthcare this session.

Jeannette Kenne said her health is going down while her hospital bills are piling up. She said her immigration status makes it tougher to be eligible for low-cost health insurance. She’s counting on lawmakers to pass the Access to Care Act so she can take care of her family.

“I have 7 grandchildren who are counting on me… I am their only hope. I’m really concerned about my health,” said Kenne.

Kenne said she has dealt with several health issues over the past six years, including diabetes, lung issues, a leg ulcer and more.

“My health is getting bad, so I’ve been in and out of the emergency room. [The last time when] I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t stand up, I was taken to the emergency. The bill came out at $7,000,” said Kenne.

Kenne is not a citizen, so it’s hard for her to get affordable health insurance. To avoid more hospital bills, she’s relied on the internet for medical advice.

Advocates like Kenne are pushing Maryland lawmakers to pass the Access to Care Act. The bill removes immigration status as a barrier for Marylanders to purchase affordable health insurance.

“We are a burden if we’re sick, so I would like the government to give health insurance to everyone who is sick and who is unable to buy their own health insurance,” she said.

The bill remains in the Senate finance committee, waiting for a vote.

Kenne said she hopes something will change soon.

“Please sign that bill or you will see people from your constituency dying every day because of sickness; because they cannot go to the hospital,” she said.

DC News Now reached out to Senator Melony Griffith — who represents Prince George’s County and is also on the finance committee — but did not get a response back at the time of publication.

The last day for this year’s Maryland legislative session is Monday.