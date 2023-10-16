PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man from Calvert County died Sunday after a car hit him in Fort Washington.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Austin McCollum, 24, of Chesapeake Beach, Md. was on foot on Indian Head Highway near Old Fort Road around 1 a.m. when the car hit him. The driver of the car stayed there. McCollum died at the scene.

PGPD asked anyone with information about the incident to contact its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.