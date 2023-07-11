GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Department of Justice said that a 19-year-old pleaded guilty on July 10 to federal drug and firearm charges.

Donald Fortune, Jr. was charged with illegal possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to his guilty plea, law enforcement officials began investigating Fortune in April 2022 for suspected firearms and drug trafficking offenses. After surveilling him and getting a search warrant, Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) arrested Fortune on June 2, 2022.

If the Court accepts the plea agreement, Fortune will be sentenced to between seven and 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chun scheduled his sentencing for November 3, 2023.