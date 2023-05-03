BRENTWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland non-profit “Fully Restoring Everyone’s Hope” (F.R.E.S.H), a men’s empowerment group celebrated their 10th anniversary on Tuesday.

“I started FRESH in 2013 after seeing the youth in Prince George’s County Maryland with a spirit of hopelessness and despair sitting in front of the 7-11 and hanging out at gas stations begging for money,” said director Anthony J. Wilson.

“It feels like the plan God gave me 10 years ago was not in vain and makes my spirit happy that we can help others by giving them hope,” he continued.

The Prince George’s County-based organization focuses on creating positive changes, safer communities, and a better society through a variety of events for young boys and men in the community.

“F.R.E.S.H impact has been tremendously effective with the young men and women we mentor to by creating curriculums that change the way they think,” said Wilson.

With the county dealing with a lot of youth crime, the organization also gives returning citizens an opportunity to become mentors for the youth and guide them in a more positive direction.

“We have a saying that if my brother went through it I shouldn’t have to go through it. you know so that’s my goal to get them to think differently so they can act differently,” said returning citizen D’Quinta Uzzle.

“Once they start to think differently they will act differently and it’s like the light bulb comes on. I’m seeing change from being destructive to being constructive, being negative to being positive,” he continued.

Wilson believes the core problem is mental health.

“The challenges that I notice is most young [people] that FRESH encounters is acceptance by their peers and unresolved traumas that have altered the way they see themselves in the world. At F.R.E.S.H we have partnered with a mental health service group called “Avenel” where we face those challenges head-on through a lengthy evaluation of the individual to find the best treatment for a better and successful life,” he said.

The celebration was held at Brentwood Fire Department. Several people received awards for their mentorship, advocacy, and impact on the community through the non-profit.

“We want our youth and returning citizens to know that their past does not determine their destiny and that we at F.R.E.S.H are available to help them in whatever capacity we can to produce the desired results they want in their lives,” said Wilson.

The non-profit launched a new program called “Fresh Start Thinking.” The goal is to help curve the high rise in carjackings involving youth.

So far this year, the Prince George’s County Police Department has charged 29 adults and 44 juveniles in connection with carjackings.

“[It’s a] fun and intelligent way to inspire youth between 7-18 to plan and set goals for how they want to live their lives,” said Wilson.