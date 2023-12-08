MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) was looking for a man who it says ran from a crash in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon. He was last spotted in Prince George’s County.

MSP said that it was called to a crash near the ramp from Route 650 to the inner loop of I-495 shortly after 1:30 p.m.

While troopers were responding, the driver of one of the involved cars ran away on foot. Officials said that the man “was reportedly walking along the inner loop of I-495 in Prince George’s County and possibly armed.”

A trooper saw him near Riggs Road along I-495 and tried to stop him, but the man jumped over a neighborhood fence near the 900 block of Muskogee Pl. in Adelphi.

Police were still looking for him early Friday evening. MSP described him as “an African American man with an afro hairstyle wearing a white tee shirt and believed to be in his early thirties.”

Anyone with any information should call MSP at 301-345-3101.