PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said six boys, some from Maryland and some from Washington, D.C., face charges related to a couple of carjacking incidents that took place in the county.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that a 17-year-old boy from Temple Hills and a 16-year-old boy from Fort Washington tried to steal someone’s car in the 1900 block of County Rd. in District Heights around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. Officers got there after they received a call about the incident. They said they saw the boys running. They caught them, and the police said they found a loaded ghost gun on each boy. The teenagers were charged as adults.

A ghost gun is one that has no serial number and is not traceable.

Days earlier, on March 30, police stopped a vehicle that had been carjacked on March 27. The stolen vehicle, which was in the area of Addison Road and Central Avenue, had four boys inside it. The carjacking, itself, took place in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in Forestville.

Officers took the four boys who were inside the stolen vehicle into custody. They said they found a loaded ghost gun in the vehicle. The boys, who all were 15 years old, are from Washington, D.C.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said as of Monday, April 3, its Carjacking Interdiction Unit had charged 32 children and 19 adults in connection with carjacking cases in 2023.