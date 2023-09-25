PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced that 23-year-old Mario Clarios-Arias has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for attacking two teenage boys.

Mario Clarios-Arias was convicted on Aug. 25 of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Clarios-Arias was involved in a gang-related murder that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy injured.

“Justice has been served in this case,” said State Attorney Braveboy. “Mr. Clairos-Arias will be held accountable for this horrific crime as well as the others who participated in it. I believe today’s sentencing helps move the healing process forward for the victim’s families and the community.”

On April 7, 2021, police responded to New Hampshire Avenue and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring where they found the 16-year-old boy covered in blood and walking in the street.

The boy guided police to the woods where he said his friend was killed. Police then found the 15-year-old boy dead in the wooded area of the Northwest Branch Trail.

Clarios-Arias and four other people participated in the attack. The 16-year-old boy who survived the attack told police that the people involved identified themselves as members of Mara Salvatrucha, better known as the MS-13 gang.

Police also arrested and prosecuted the following individuals: 20-year-old Marlon Stephen Miguel Ramirez, 21-year-old Jiecsin Portillo Cruz, and 20-year-old William Rivera-Martinez.

Ramirez and Rivera-Martinez were sentenced to 50 years in prison. Portillo Cruz was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Another suspect, 20-year-old Edras Araeli Lopez-Lopez, is scheduled for a status hearing on October 11.