PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The new superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools said the district’s high schools would have metal detectors and that students would have to carry clear backpacks.

The announcement from Millard House II came just 10 days after he officially assumed his position as the head of the school district.

Millard House II (Prince George’s County Public Schools)

House said the measures were intended to address and combat the increase in the number of weapons showing up at or in schools in the county.